PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Pastor Terry Crist hasn't given a sermon to a live crowd of congregants since March, so he's definitely looking forward to parishioners showing up this Sunday.
"We love online church and we're grateful for it," said Crist. "But there's nothing like seeing the community and faithful gather to worship Jesus."
Hillsong Church Phoenix is one of several Arizona churches that will be offering in-person worship again, starting this weekend. For the past 5 months, most religious organizations have only had online services, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Crist is convinced they can conduct services safely, especially with the safety measures they've put in place. Everything from having staff and churchgoers wear masks, sanitizer stations, spacing out seating and limiting the number of people allowed in. "Over time, I think people are experiencing screen fatigue, even more than that, real longing to connect in face to face relationships," said Crist. "We feel that be resuming on site worship, we're going to be able to do what we do best."
But not everyone is convinced that bringing churchgoers back is a great idea, especially with the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona.
Kimberly Scott is pastor of the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Phoenix. Scott said that many of her congregants are over the age of 60, and bringing them back to church would put their health at risk.
"We would love to open our doors as soon as soon as we can, but the reality is, we'd be putting people in harm's way," said Scott. "Right now in the state of Arizona, the Desert SW Conference, it is not safe for us to return into buildings as of yet. We are working to have plans in place when the time comes."
State health officials do have guidelines for religious institutions to follow - but there are no specific laws churches must follow to open back up.