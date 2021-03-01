GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday marked the 50 days of COVID-19 vaccinations at State Farm Stadium according to the Arizona Cardinals.
The site has been serving as a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination that is currently administering 9,000 doses every 24 hours.
Cardinals' say that 350,000 vaccines have been administered at State Farm Stadium since opening on January 11, according to a press release. They say it's one of "the nation's first and more efficient of its kind," and have vaccinated about 20 percent of the 1.5 million doses administered in Arizona so far.
The site even got the attention on a federal level from President Biden and Vice President Harris, who both virtually toured the site on February 8.
“I got a call during the Super Bowl from the commissioner of football (Roger Goodell) offering us, the federal government, the 30 major stadiums. They're going to be coming to you to look at how you did it because you're doing such a great job,” Biden told Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ during the visit.