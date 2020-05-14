PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom who spoke out about a COVID-19 outbreak at an all-girls school near Prescott says that her daughter has tested positive for the deadly virus. Suzanne Hilborn spoke to Arizona's Family earlier this month about Mingus Mountain Academy, where dozens of students living on campus have become sick with coronavirus.

According to the school, 82 students and 23 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The school says 26 of those 82 students have now recovered.

Hilborn believed her 17-year-old daughter was being exposed to students who were sick. Then Hilborn learned this week her teen had tested positive.

"There's the possibility that there were positive girls who were asymptomatic that were left in the dorms with negative students," says Hilborn. "That's unacceptable."

Hilborn says she sent her daughter to the school, where she was making a lot of progress with her therapies until now.

All-girls school in Prescott area reports more than 50 coronavirus cases According to Mingus Mountain Academy, 42 students and 12 staff members were infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike Hilborn's daughter, some students are court-ordered to attend Mingus Mountain Academy. Juvenile law attorney, Jonna Hoffman, says she received a May 1 email about the school for at-risk youth that she "could not believe."

The email appears to have been sent by Lourdes Todd of the Yavapai County Public Defender's Office. It warns attorneys who might have clients at Mingus that there's an outbreak. One part in all capital letters reads, "THIS INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN MADE PUBLIC YET, SO I AM ASKING THAT YOU NOT SHARE IT."

"Keeping it under wraps that they could be living somewhere where there's a massive outbreak of COVID-19 is beyond not acting in the best interest of your client," says Hoffman.

Arizona's Family repeatedly tried to reach Todd but she has not responded to our requests for comment. Hilborn says the outbreak has been extremely "mismanaged," and now her daughter is paying the price.

"It's one thing to be away from home when you're receiving the help that you need," says Hilborn. "It's another thing to be away from home and have tested positive for a potentially fatal disease. She's scared."

Mingus Mountain Academy says it continues to sanitize the campus and screen students and staff for symptoms. The school is now allowing students to have more phone time with their families.