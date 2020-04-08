PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We're all spending a lot more time online at home right now, and the social media feeds can fan a lot of anxiety and fear.
But here's something a different! Valley mom Marcy McMacken set up a Facebook page with her fifth-grade son, Orin, to inspire others to have an attitude of gratitude during this uncertain time. "We have neighbors who have been furloughed or let go just because there aren't any jobs and we know that a lot of our neighbors and friends are struggling financially," said McMacken.
"This page is aimed at helping to lift the spirits of everyone affected by COVID-19. We hope it works," the page states.
She and her 11-year-old son Orin started counting their blessings and decided to do something simple to make a difference. "This was our little project we came up with, providing $50 a week for four weeks in a drawing, and we just asked that people share what they were most grateful for in order for a chance to win a $50 donation from us," McMacken said.
And their Facebook page, the "Marcy & Orin COVID-19 Relief Fund Project," already has a lot of people expressing gratitude about the good things in life. "We just wanted to get people's minds off the negative things that are happening & provide a place that people can go to to see positive things, and share them with others," McMacken said.
She says the page is showing that compassion is also contagious. "It makes me feel like we're helping a lot because there's some people that are sharing pretty personal stuff on our Facebook page, and they're sharing what they're thankful for. Because they've all lost their jobs, and they need the money to get help to have some help, just even just $50 can help," said Orin McMacken.
A reminder of the many things we can all be thankful for: police, doctors, nurses, family and health. Some people are posting how they are grateful to simply be alive. Another says she's thankful for a father who beat this after four nights in the ICU. “We count our blessings because we're in a place where we can actually help others and make even just the tiniest difference,” said McMacken.
She and Orin hope their little pledge to give a small surprise to one person a week for four weeks, will be enough to spark hope that grows well beyond this circle on social media. “We’re just trying to make a difference, no matter how small it is," said Orin.
You can visit their page and share your own thoughts on gratitude HERE.