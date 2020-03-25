LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Public health officials confirmed late Tuesday night that Mohave County has its first coronavirus case.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health said the adult patient in Lake Havasu City has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The patient's age and gender has not been released.

“With new cases increasing daily around the country and throughout Arizona, it is not surprising to see our first case here in Mohave County,” said Denise Burley, Director for MCDPH.

Staff from the MCDPH are set to interview close contacts of the patient and could possibly recommend they monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, due to the risk of further exposure.

According to a press release from Mohave County, All bars, movie and stage theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs in Mohave County will be closing to the public immediately.

"All restaurants must prohibit on-site dining but may continue to provide pick-up, delivery and drive-thru service. All restaurants should also be aware of the temporary modifications in the Executive Order related to the carry out of alcoholic beverages."