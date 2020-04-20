MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has confirmed one new COVID-19 death in the county and two new cases, bring Mohave County’s total count to 57. Those numbers will likely be reflected on the Arizona Department of Health Services’ online dashboard in Tuesday morning’s update. As of it's Monday morning update, AZDHS was reporting 56 cases in Mohave County and fewer than three deaths.

🔗 Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom

According to MCDPH, one of the two new cases is in the Lake Havasu City area; the other is in the Bullhead City area. Both patients are in the 65-plus age range. Both are isolating and recovering at home. MCPDH said the Lake Havasu City patient has been linked to another person who tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s not clear where the Bullhead City was exposed, but county health officials say there will be a contact investigation to figure that out.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Mohave County, according to MCPDH.

Lake Havasu City – 21 cases, 3 deaths

Kingman – 30 cases

Bullhead City – 6 cases

🔗 Continuing coverage of coronavirus crisis

In its news alert, MCPDH went on to remind people about the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including staying home when possible, social distancing by at least 6 feet when you have to be out, wearing cloth face masks when you’re out, and washing your hands well and often.

“Research shows that people without symptoms can infect others and that the virus may spread when people speak or breathe — not just when they cough or sneeze,” MCPDH explained.

Your cloth face mask should fit snugly and be secured by ties or ear loops. Do not touch your face when you take it off and be sure to wash it regularly in hot water.

“The cloth face mask doesn’t replace the need for frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, or the practice of physical distancing,” MCDPH said. The agency also advised against putting masks on children younger than 2, anybody who has trouble breathing, and anybody who cannot take the mask off without help.