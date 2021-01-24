PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mother Nature is putting a damper on COVID-19 testing in Phoenix on Monday. The City of Phoenix tweeted that the COVID-19 mobile van testing for Monday, Jan. 25 has been cancelled due to weather.
The City says residents can reschedule appointments for Tuesday through Saturday, and that there will be extra appointments added on those days. Click HERE to reschedule.
The van’s location varies each day. Even if you don’t live in Phoenix or have insurance, you can still take advantage of the free program.
The City of Phoenix partnered with Vincere Cancer Center, to run the Mobile Testing Van. The van offers two different types of COVID-19 testing: a viral test and an antibody test. The viral test involves a nasal swab while the antibody test involves drawing a small amount of blood through a finger stick. Depending on the test administered, results may be available within 15 minutes or 2-10 days.
The mobile testing van is a 2020 Ford T-250 Transit, and customized with a foldable workstation, refrigerator, shelving, a generator, outlets, USB ports and a roof-mounted air conditioning unit.
The colorful custom vehicle wrap was designed with “friendly community" in mind and a reminder for everyone who sees it to wear protective face coverings. “The mobile testing van will provide easy access to COVID-19 tests at no cost to the patient, straight to their doorstep or business front," District 4 Councilwoman Laura Pastor has said. “I am so proud of the partnership we have built with Vincere Cancer Center. I thank them and the city staff from multiple departments who made this van possible."
The medical staff of Vincere Cancer Center will fully manage the operations of the van, scheduling of testing appointments, scheduling of site locations, administering of the different COVID-19 tests and dissemination of results.
