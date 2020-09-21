PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Turns out Arizona could experience a milder flu season and it may inadvertently have to do with Covid 19.
For months there have been warnings about a possible, “Twindemic” with covid and the flu.
Experts from the Mayo Clinic say if people continue to practice good hygiene, they’ll be able to protect themselves.
“We know that Covid and influenza are spread very much alike through the respiratory route, so this is our opportunity to do it right,” said Gregory Poland an Infectious Disease doctor with the Mayo Clinic.
He said the majority of people get infected from either virus, through their, nose, mouth or eyes.
“Now that gives us great power, because if you don’t breathe it in, if your hands are clean you can’t get infected with the virus,” said Dr. Poland.
He said if people continue to practice healthy habits like washing their hands, covering their mouths and avoiding large crowds, this Flu season could be pretty mild.
“There is the risk of what I call the “twindemic” but and this is really key, we have an opportunity to not only squash any influenza but also Covid.”
Dr. Poland said new evidence from countries like, New Zealand, and Australia that have already gone through their winter, are reporting significantly fewer cases of the flu.
“For the first time in modern human history, the locations and countries that wore masks properly and regularly had almost no influenza,” said Dr. Poland.
Last week the CDC reported seasonal cases flu hit record lows around the world.
Even with the encouraging numbers, Dr. Poland recommends getting your flu shot to keep risk of illness as low as possible.