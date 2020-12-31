The Capital Grille
 
 The Capital Grille

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Restaurants may be seeing a much-needed boost on New Year's Eve as people look for different ways to celebrate the new year.

But rather than rolling out elaborate multi-course meals, many places are opting for simpler and take-out friendly options in hopes of driving in customers. Nothing about 2020 has been normal for the restaurant industry.

"We tried to be creative looking at different revenue stream options," said Chef Micah Wyzlic with Phoenix City Grille. "We won't have any live music or anything like that. I think we are entertaining enough; we don't need that."

Phoenix City Grille, located off 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, like many Valley restaurants, hopes to make up a few days worth of revenue this NYE.

"The menu options are for sure what people want. We've really ramped up our to-gos," said Chef Wyzlic.

In the past nine months, they've gone from filling practically zero to-go orders, whereas now they account for 25 percent of their business.

"When we first started, as a chef, I didn't want to do it, I didn't want to put a filet and a steak and knowing it was going to steam for 30 minutes before you make it home," said Chef Wyzlic.

But they adapted, and tonight it will be business as usual, all things considered.

"We normally do about 400 dinners on a night like tonight or Christmas Eve, and we did about 225 or 250 on Christmas Eve, and we expect to do the same tonight," said Chef Wyzlic.

In Arcadia at popular high-end restaurant Steak 44, it's not a challenge of getting customers through the door this evening so much as where to seat them.

"There's certainly a lot more demand out there on a night like tonight that we are able to take care of for sure with our limited capacity, which is unfortunate to see that opportunity pass," said Steakhouse brand officer Oliver Badgio.

With state restaurant capacity at 50 percent, they've been turning reservations for NYE away for weeks.

 

