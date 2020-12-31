PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Restaurants may be seeing a much-needed boost on New Year's Eve as people look for different ways to celebrate the new year.
But rather than rolling out elaborate multi-course meals, many places are opting for simpler and take-out friendly options in hopes of driving in customers. Nothing about 2020 has been normal for the restaurant industry.
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse in Scottsdale is offering a New Year's Eve Celebration To-Go Package. The fully-cooked meal serves 6. Pre-orders are required 24 hours in advance.
You have your choice of any one fire-roasted meat: Prime Part of Top Sirloin ($145) Bottom Sirloin ($150) Marinated Chicken Legs ($130) Frango Marinated Chicken Breast ($130) Prime Lamb Steak ($160) Bacon Wrapped Chicken ($135) or Bacon Wrapped Steak ($160.) Dinners include Sautéed Asparagus, Brazilian Sausage & Apple Dressing, Cranberry Relish, Pão de Queijo, Sweet Potato Casserole and Candy Cane Fudge Brownies. You can also order from a "ready to grill" menu. Click HERE for more information.
Miracle Mile Deli family Packs are a great way to ring in the New Year. Enjoy their award-winning Pastrami, Brisket and Corned Beef with tasty sides (like coleslaw and mac & cheese) and dessert. The food is served hot and ready to eat.
Choose:
Pastrami Pack that serves 4-6 people ($55)
Bountiful Blitz that serves 6-8 ($75)
Super Stocker that serves 8-10 ($9)
Place your order online or by calling 602-776-0992.
The Black Angus NYE To Go menu ($99, serves two people) includes two 6 oz. filet mignon, two lobster tails, one appetizer to share, four classic sidekicks, one dessert to share, molasses bread, and two prosecco splits. Customers can get this to-go feastonly on New Year’s Eve. Orders can be placed on blackangus.com for takeaway or curbside pickup.
The Peacock Wine Bar in Gilbert is offering a New Year's Eve Stay at Home Experience package. For $50, you get a Peacock Board of meats and cheeses, a bottle of champagne, a chocolate flight, & party items. For information visit their Facebook page or call 480-590-1586.
Ring in the new year with takeout from Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill. Choose tasty-sounding dishes like Black Orchid Ahi, Firecracker Chicken Tacos and Evil jungle Princess Chicken. Open until 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Call 480-767-5464 or visit the website for more information.
Contact Fleming's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Bar to order the Filet Wellington Family Bundle. The $300 experience serves 4-6 and includes potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Bacon with a ready-to-bake Wellington to finish in the oven at home. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Go online for more information.
Culinary Dropout brings the New Year's Eve party to you with its take-home Antipasti Party Board. ($45) A selection of meats, cheeses and snacks will serve 6-10 guests. There's also a holiday special featuring Rock Shrimp & Scallop Bouillabaisse for $22. Go online for more information.
Order your favorite items from Kona Grill in Scottsdale or Gilbert to take home and enjoy. Some New Year's Eve specials include lobster pot stickers, miso beef short ribs, and seared salmon. You can pre-order online, and specials are available until Jan. 3.
How about a little something for the "morning after?" Start 2021 off right with a takeout breakfast from hash Kitchen. On Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hash Kitchen will offer all of its brunch favorites to go, including lemon ricotta pancakes, bacon beignets and herb fried chicken and waffles. Find more information online.
"We tried to be creative looking at different revenue stream options," said Chef Micah Wyzlic with Phoenix City Grille. "We won't have any live music or anything like that. I think we are entertaining enough; we don't need that."
Phoenix City Grille, located off 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, like many Valley restaurants, hopes to make up a few days worth of revenue this NYE.
"The menu options are for sure what people want. We've really ramped up our to-gos," said Chef Wyzlic.
In the past nine months, they've gone from filling practically zero to-go orders, whereas now they account for 25 percent of their business.
"When we first started, as a chef, I didn't want to do it, I didn't want to put a filet and a steak and knowing it was going to steam for 30 minutes before you make it home," said Chef Wyzlic.
But they adapted, and tonight it will be business as usual, all things considered.
"We normally do about 400 dinners on a night like tonight or Christmas Eve, and we did about 225 or 250 on Christmas Eve, and we expect to do the same tonight," said Chef Wyzlic.
In Arcadia at popular high-end restaurant Steak 44, it's not a challenge of getting customers through the door this evening so much as where to seat them.
"There's certainly a lot more demand out there on a night like tonight that we are able to take care of for sure with our limited capacity, which is unfortunate to see that opportunity pass," said Steakhouse brand officer Oliver Badgio.
With state restaurant capacity at 50 percent, they've been turning reservations for NYE away for weeks.
Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.