MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ashlyn Allen is a senior at Mountain View High School in Mesa.
"Everyday, I’ve stayed after school until 7 p.m. working on the book with my team," said Allen.
She is also the editor-in-chief of the school yearbook.
"We started designing in the summer of last year," said Allen.
She and her team finished this year’s book just before spring break and sent it to the publishers. That was also the same time the coronavirus began to spread through Arizona. Allen called her teacher to see if they could stop the publishing of the yearbook.
"I think it's important to add the coronavirus in there because people are going to want to remember this in 10 years. So, we met with plant design and my teacher via Facetime and we design four new pages about coronavirus," said Allen.
The book is already printed and bound, but four new pages on how coronavirus impacted students and teachers will be added.
"It’s a pack of paper and has a peal label on it so you can stick it in the book wherever you want," said Allen.
Their senior year may not have ended like they had pictured but students are trying to see the positivity in this chaotic time.
"I think it's gonna be cool 'cause we are unique and to say we are one of the only classes that are not gonna have a normal graduation or prom," said Allen.
The school is now trying to figure out how to get the yearbook to students. They may set up tents in the school parking lot and do a drive-thru yearbook distribution.