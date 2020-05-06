MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular family fun destination in Mesa says it's going to reopen certain areas on Friday.

Golfland Sunsplash said outdoor attractions and water slides will be available for the public to enjoy. Open at 10 a.m. Friday will be mini-golf, bumper cars and race cars. From noon to 5 p.m., Dragon Tail Water slides, Bonzi Speed Slides, The Cauldron and Thunder Falls will be open. No opening swimming areas will be available to visitors since staff can't control social distancing there.

To keep everyone as safe as possible, staff will be required to wear masks at all times. They will also be screened and have their temperatures taken at the start of their shifts. Guests are encouraged to wear a face mask and a limited number of masks will be available to buy at the park. Alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the facility. Visitors are also encouraged to buying tickets online to reduce face-to-face interactions. To make sure golfing groups are spread out, Golfland has tee times guests can sign up for.

The arcade will be closed until at least May 11. Small groups will be allowed to use the restrooms.

Golfland staff will clean and sanitize steering wheels, seats, belts and surface contact points on all go-carts and bumper cars after each use. They will also clean and sanitize the check-in counter, entrance doors and guest contact areas. Golf course putters and balls will be sanitized after each game.

For more information, head to their website.

Friday is also the same day hair salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen.