MESA, AZ (3TV /CBS 5) -- A Mesa woman says she's waited for more than a month for unemployment benefits after being laid off from her job at American Airlines' credit card services.

"Very stressed and very depressed. I don't even want to get up in the mornings," said 58-year-old Lorraine Pompey. Pompey says she filed for unemployment on the day she was laid off: June 19th.

She received a severance package, which gives her $200 every two weeks. But Pompey says that's barely enough to survive on.

Arizona Sens. McSally, Sinema calling for expanded unemployment benefits "AARP is pushing Congress to continue those expanded benefits through the end of this crisis."

"I pay a partial-payment on my electricity right now. My rent's not paid yet, so I have to figure out that scenario. I go to the food banks to get food," Pompey said.

Even though Pompey says she's been calling the Department of Economic Security repeatedly, she says that agents have told her it'll still likely be weeks before she gets any assistance.

"I feel like some people are getting their answers, getting their questions resolved, getting their money. Every time I call them, it's like an agent -- an agent acts like they just don't care and they're not sympathetic with me," Pompey said.

In a statement, DES says they've seen an unprecedented amount of claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and as of Friday, there were around 35,000 unemployment claims still pending.

"The Department has hired more than 800 new employees, many of whom are working seven days a week to process outstanding claims. We are continuing to add staff to our team to meet the needs of unemployed Arizonans," said Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES.

Bezio says DES is also trying to sift through potentially-fraudulent cases, which also slows the system down. "We will continue to balance the need to serve our communities with program integrity," Bezio said.

Meanwhile, Pompey says she's been trying to find work ever since she was laid off, but it's tough to find anything because of the pandemic.

She says if she doesn't get her unemployment soon, she might have to leave Arizona and move in with family back east.

"I live by myself. I pay all my bills by myself," Pompey said. "There's no one else that can help me."