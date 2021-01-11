MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa woman is raising money and collecting supplies to help workers at funeral homes who are currently overwhelmed by the surge in deaths from COVID-19.

"Not only are they giving their heart and soul, they're exhausted," said Adrienne Triano, who started the campaign for the so-called "last responders."

Triano has a friend who works in the death care industry, and was inspired to help after hearing how overworked employees at funeral homes are amid Arizona's spike in COVID-19 cases.

"They're tired, they're falling to illness, so I thought it was so important that we shed this light on these people that are forgotten," Triano said.

Triano is collecting donations of snacks, vitamins, and energy drinks to drop off at funeral homes across the Valley. She's also started a GoFundMe where donors can money that will be used to buy supplies. People can get in contact with Triano through the GoFundMe page about donating items.