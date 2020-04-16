Mesa woman donates stimulus money to a Valley non-profit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Before Mesa woman Dianne Safford got her stimulus check, she mailed one to a Valley nonprofit.

“We’re all in this together,” she said. “You know everybody in this nation is in this together, and we all need to help one another."

Safford donated the money to “A New Leaf," an organization that helps people in times of crisis. She said she is retired now and was happy to help the people that need it most.

Many receive stimulus money, others met with errors Many people have already received their stimulus checks in their bank accounts, but many others are still waiting and have grown frustrated with problems on the IRS website.

“My financial situation isn’t impacted by the virus. Whereas, a lot of people are just being thrown into devastating situations where they can’t afford their rent. They can’t afford food,” Safford said. “And so for me, it’s kind of a bonus, and the idea of me getting a bonus when other people are being thrust into devastation doesn’t make sense to me.”

“A New Leaf” assists about 28,000 people a year, and its headquarters are in Mesa. About 30 programs provide some key housing services like rental assistance and domestic violence shelters.

“You know, it’s just amazing,” said Joe Dulin, the chief philanthropy officer for the group. “We’re seeing so many stories like this of individuals that are reaching out and doing what they can do.”

Dulin says they are very grateful for Safford’s generosity, and every dollar counts. “Well, donations are key right now,” he said. “We’re faced with the same situation as every business in the Valley. We’ve had reductions in staff, even though our programs are still going strong. And, in fact, many of them are needed more than ever.”

Safford has lived in Leisure World, Mesa community for people 55 and older, for about three years. At one point, she was a procurement officer for the U.S. Navy and got to travel the world. She’s happy to be back in the Valley and said when her friends found out what she did, they also donated to local organizations.

Here is more information on how you can donate to “A New Leaf.”