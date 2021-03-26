MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One by one sleeves are rolled up, arms are exposed, vaccines are administered and for this Mesa Mother her concerns are eased.
“I feel very relieved,” says Arlene White.
Arlene just watched as her Son Randy, who is in a wheelchair and requires total car got vaccinated. Randy, like so many other at high risk of the Coronavirus was left out of the vaccine distribution until his Mom found this POD in West Mesa. This point of distribution targets those who have been underserved.
“It worried me a lot to have him sitting at home while we're trying to keep him from getting the virus. I felt like this was heaven sent,” says Mom.
However, this POD is also controversial for distributing the vaccine to undocumented immigrants.
“COVID-19 is not a political issue, it's a public health issue. The vaccine is not a political issue, it's a public health issue and we are serving a community that serves all the other communities,” say the organizer of this POD Joan Leafman.
This site administers up to 500 vaccines a day at Emerson Elementary in West Mesa. However not everyone is happy, believing these people should not be vaccinated first
“For goodness sakes, we have to take care of American citizens or people who are here legally first. I'm just not going to be able to explain to my senior citizens that we are giving away the vaccine to people who aren't here legally. I just think it's totally wrong,” according to Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.
However, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health disagrees.
“They're in the community as well and just as likely to come in contact with Arizonans and spread COVID-19. So, we just want to make sure we're preserving healthcare capacity and we're keeping everyone healthy. So, vaccinating everyone in our community is the best way we have at making sure COVID doesn't end up killing more people," says Dr. Cara Christ.
Maria Hernandez brought her father-in-law and mother-in-law who are from Mexico to get vaccinated. She is thankful for opportunity.
“They suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and they are of age. They haven't got sick from COVID-19 yet. So, I think it's a great opportunity for them to be prepared and to be safe,” says Hernandez.
Safety, Nora Castaneda who volunteers at this site says is necessary after seeing the devastation the Coronavirus has caused within the Hispanic and Immigrant population.
“People have been very, very ill, people have been on ventilators at the hospital in our neighborhood, so we're scared and we were looking for an opportunity to get the vaccine and for an opportunity to be protected,” according to Castaneda.
Congresswoman Lesko doesn’t have a problem with them being protected, it’s the order that’s causing her concern.
“Put Americans first! Put Americans first! And once they’re all vaccinated, then you can go to the illegal immigrants,” says Lesko.
Regardless health officials want everyone to be protected against a virus that has set-up battleground in Arizona, knowing no borders or backgrounds and discriminating against no one.
“Whether you're from Arizona or another state or another country, you could get sick, you could require a hospital bed and we're trying to make sure we're mitigating that,” says Dr. Christ.
