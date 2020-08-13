MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A program in Mesa is helping homeless people get off the streets. The City is using CARES Act funds to pay for them to stay in motel rooms.

"We were trying to find a way to get our COVID susceptible people experiencing homelessness in Mesa off the streets and away from that environment," said Aaron Raine, homeless resource coordinator for the City of Mesa.

"It's just harder now, being homeless," said Kegan King-Steele. "We had a pretty rough life before this happened, but now it's like coming up a hill that's ice, and you can't climb ice."

King-Steele said living on the streets has been tough while trying to social distance.

"It's scary because you don't know if you're going to get it or not," said King-Steele.

In May, the City of Mesa started sending officers to look for homeless people susceptible to COVID-19 and take them to east Mesa motels.

"It's funded through the COVID money, the CARES money that the City received," said Raine. "We have local restaurants help with some of the food, so they're getting CARES money to help produce food for people. They're getting money to help their business. We're getting people off the streets. We're helping local motels in a time when it's challenged."

The City said it spent $1.5 million that will keep the program running through December.

"In Phoenix, we tracked a gentleman a couple years ago, and his emergency room visits, police contacts, fire contacts, added up to a million dollars a year," said Raine. "Here, you can spend a million-and-a-half dollars and house 150 people."

So far, this program has helped 184 people get off the streets.

Raine said people who are homeless and need resources can call 211 to find support.