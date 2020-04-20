MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you been having weird or vivid dreams lately? If so, you’re not alone.
A Mesa sleep expert said many people are experiencing this during the pandemic for several reasons, including what kind of memories you’re making. But can you control how you dream? She said yes.
“We’re hard-wired to basically be awake when we’re in a stressful situation,” said Lauri Leadley, a sleep technologist and educator.
Leadley founded the Valley Sleep Center nearly two decades ago and said right now, many clients are describing very vivid and memorable dreams and even nightmares. She said this health crisis has caused a lot of fear, and when we’re in a stressful situation during the day, we have an increased level of the stress hormone cortisol.
“So what happens is you take that into your dreams because when you’re asleep, your brain’s natural process is to process memories, and our memories throughout the day, whatever those are, are going to go into our dreams and come out in these interesting way,” she said.
If you’re working from home or have altered work hours than usual, that could be playing a major role too.
“Most people are sleeping longer in the mornings, not having to get up. And what will happen is you’ll get this 40 minute REM period. We have our dreaming state in REM, which is rapid eye movement sleep, and so a lot of time you’ll have that in the early morning where you’re normally getting up and your alarm is going off, and now you’re skipping that,” Leadley said.
She said while there isn’t always answers as to why we dream what we dream, sometimes the symbolism makes sense.
“A lot of health care people, because they’re around COVID, they might be dreaming about bugs or worms. But think about it. If you’re afraid of catching coronavirus, it would cause you to dream weird things. However your body is going to process those memories,” she said.
But she said we do have control in our thoughts, which can control our dreams. She said it’s imperative to make some changes before bed.
“Be very careful what you turn on at night. That’s why I’ll say have a power-down hour. Turn all that stuff off,” she said.
Leadley said the best way to redirect your thoughts during that power hour is to do something like read a calming book, meditate, take deep breaths and even use a journal to write down what you’re grateful for.