MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman never knew her puzzles would lead to finding her own heroes during this pandemic. She was selling puzzles she owned for a little extra cash to make ends meet when a stranger messaged her and solved so much more.
Katelyn Wilson lost her job, cares for her 5-year-old daughter who has asthma on her own, and was about to be behind on bills.
“I had a lot of puzzles that I liked to do in my downtime, and I noticed scrolling through Facebook that a lot of people were looking for puzzles,” Wilson said.
So she put her eight puzzles up for sale online, pricing them at $3 to $7 each. It wasn’t much, but she could use any cash. That’s when she got a message in her inbox from a woman she had never met.
“She didn’t ask about a puzzle. She just asked if I had Venmo. And I said yes,” Wilson said. “She sent me $50 out of nowhere! And purely said it was because of kindness. She said that she used to be a single mother as well and so she was just helping out another single mother.”
Wilson, with tears of gratitude, posted the exchange between her and woman on Facebook, wanting to share how thankful she was. From there, she sold every puzzle, making a total of $28. But, kind strangers sent a few more donations so she could make ends meet.
“I was able to pay a couple bills and get some groceries. My SRP bill, my electricity bill, you know to be able to keep lights on,” she said. "It seems kind of minimal but also electricity is kind of important.”
In a world where it feels like life just can’t be put back together, sometimes it just takes sweet strangers to pick up the missing pieces.
“I would definitely hug them and thank them and just tell them how much I appreciate them,” she said. “Hopefully, one day I can be in that position to return the favor.”