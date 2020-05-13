MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrating birthdays, graduations and special events during our COVID-19 lockdown just haven't been the same. One local company is seeing business boom as they help people go big in the safest way possible.
Tiffany and Brian Marler started their business Spell It out three years ago from their home in Mesa with their four kids helping out behind the scenes.
"We're just trying to spread a little happiness and joy," Tiffany said.
The concept is simple. Larger than life signs planted in yards, big greetings and bigger impressions
"It's a way to show people how much you care about them in a big way, not just a little card or something that they see but to show everybody how much you care for that person," Brian Marler said.
Graduations and birthdays are in high demand right now. Without commencement parties or Sweet 16s, driveway drive-bys are becoming the new norm as friends and family honk and wave from a safe distance staying in their cars.
The Marlers donated some signs to local hospitals and nursing homes, saying it was the least they could do to shout out some love for our local heroes.
"Knowing that it's a difficult thing for them to have to go to work and face what everyone else gets to stay home and hide from," Brian said.
They've also had a lot of requests for silly signs spelling out messages to share just a little humor, like, "Someone come T-P my house!" Or "Carol(e) Baskin did it" with stuffed tigers on the grass, a reference to the crazy popular Netflix documentary Tiger King.
"We know that this is a difficult time for everybody but it's sometimes nice to find some comedy in the situations that we're faced with to help us get through them," Brian said.
They got a lot of calls from out of town for Mother's Day, people who can't come in to be with mom, looking for the next best thing. One family asked them to set up a sign late at night facing their 80-year-old grandma's house instead of toward the street as usual. They then called her to come outside where the family was all waiting to say hello safely from a distance. Another family rented a sign that said, "You did it, Hudson!" to surprise him when he came home from his last chemo treatment and blood transfusion at the hospital.
"He was so excited to have that sign!" Tiffany said.
Tiffany says some good has come from our stay at home order as we're all being forced to find more creative ways to celebrate the people we love.
"I think it's given us all a chance to slow down and just spend time with our family," she said.
Rentals start at $65 for delivery and pickup. They're now in 11 states with dozens of franchises.