MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Public Schools announced that remote classes will begin on Aug. 4. Still, students will not be able to return in the classroom until it is safe to do so, despite Gov. Doug Ducey announcing schools can reopen on Aug. 17.

The school district said in a press release, "the decision was not made lightly. However, we believe it is in the best interest of our students, families and staff. Along with the importance of continuing student learning, our community relies upon our other services, such as meals and counseling."

One parent said she's frustrated because she remembers how stressful it was trying to help her kids with school in the spring.

"They want you to log in for PE and for music and for math separately and they all have different login sites and just sometimes staying on top of it all, it was too confusing for the kids to do it, so we really are just the orchestrator of their education at that point," said Jenny Armstrong.

Armstrong has two kids who are going into the fourth and sixth grade at Zaharis Elementary School.

"They had the daily calls and the readings and you try to stay on top of it all but even working remotely--most people that are working remotely still have tons of work to do. So you feel like you can't really give them the attention they deserve or would get in school," said Armstrong.

MPSAZ reassured, "based on feedback from parents, students and staff, we know many found remote learning challenging last spring. Our Opening of Schools Task Force and staff have devoted countless hours toward improving the remote experience for our teachers and families. This includes a new online curriculum for elementary students and additional training for our staff and families."

"Most parents, including myself, just did the best they could and it's not going to really replicate what they're going to experience in the classroom," Armstrong said.

MPSAZ said on July 14, they will release a refined final plan with details regarding meal service, child enrichment programming for working parents, device distribution, options for Internet access, and teaching and learning information.