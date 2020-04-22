MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you live in Mesa, you may have gotten an email about changes to the recycling program during the COVID-19 crisis. The city is pressing pause on recycling during the pandemic. Trucks are collecting both and the blue and the green barrels together.
“They’re temporarily being collected by the same vehicle and because they are being collected by the same vehicle they are all being landfilled on a temporary basis,” said Mariano Reyes, communications specialist for the city’s Environmental Management and Sustainability Department.
As the economy slumps, Reyes says this is a way to cut down on the number of routes, trucks, and miles driven. It also saves on the processing fees for recycling. But at the same time Mesa asks that you not start mixing your recyclables with your trash; they don’t want anyone to get out of the habit.
“It’s nothing that the resident has to worry on their end. As long as they continue to put the right items in, put the barrels out on the right day, it’s just a seamless process [when we return to normal collection],” Reyes said.
You won’t be able to get appliances picked up for recycling for a while, either. Mesa is moving those employees to more essential services for the time being. But again, none of these changes are forever.
“We are anxious to get back to recycling. Unfortunately, because we don’t know how long the whole COVID-19 situation is going to take place, as well as overall financial impact to the city, we don’t know exactly when that date will be,” Reyes said.
Whenever it is, the city will contact people again to let them know things are back to normal.
Arizona’s Family checked with a half dozen other cities across the valley to see what kind of changes, if any, they have to recycling. Goodyear is doing pretty much the same thing as Mesa with the pause on recycling. City employees with Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, and Glendale all say their recycling and trash pickups are still running on their normal schedules.