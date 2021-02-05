MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With decades of experience as a nurse and nurse practitioner, Mary Ellen Quinn once went on a medical mission in Mexico. Even with decades in the medical field, she has never experienced anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know it was so helpless up until this," Quinn said. "And now I feel like OK, there's something those of us out there in the community can do to get our community vaccinated."

Phoenix nonprofit is vaccinating homeless people The goal is to vaccinate all 75 people who are facing homelessness and getting medical treatment in their clinics.

She's volunteering next week at Phoenix Municipal Stadium and it won't be her first time at one of the vaccination sites in the area.

"You are outside, weather dependent," Quinn said. "You're on your feet, all day long. They are very good at providing beverages and snacks and a meal and all of that, but I mean, it's work."

HandsOn Greater Phoenix is working with Arizona State University to staff the state-run site with volunteers. CEO Rhonda Oliver says when it opened up 4,200 slots online on Thursday, the website crashed. Below is part of the message online:

One of the benefits of volunteering is that you receive the vaccine. While we appreciate the outpouring of volunteer interest toward getting the 7 million residents of Arizona vaccinated, we want to remind everyone that THIS IS A VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY FIRST NOT A DIRECT LINE FOR THE VACCINE.

The organization was inundated with thousands of emails and hundreds of phone calls about volunteering in nonclinical roles that include checking people in, making sure the line moves smoothly, etc. Those are opportunities that do not require a medical background but are crucial to the operation.

"These sites could not run without volunteers," Oliver said. "It's what's making them tick out there."

She says about 200 are needed a day at the site. While there may be motivation for some to get the shot, Oliver says the nonprofit always has other opportunities to help.

"There's still a lot of other needs out there," she told Arizona's Family. "So if people are really hankering to volunteer, really want to get involved, our food banks and our food pantries still really need a lot of support."

Dr. Quinn calls this a unique opportunity. Volunteers get to participate in history and take part in a massive undertaking. She hopes people will continue to volunteer at the sites and pay it forward.

"There's just a feeling you get from knowing when that person drives away, you played a role in protecting that person," she said. "There's no amount of money that would do the same thing for you."

HandsOn Greater Phoenix says it still needs clinical staff like Quinn to sign up online. Volunteer opportunities for the month of March will likely be open in mid-February. You can check the group's website and social media pages for updates.

Oliver is asking everyone to be patient and positive and it is terrific to see so much support.