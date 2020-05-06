MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a helping hand to small businesses that missed out on federal relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program. It's called the Mesa CARES Small Business Reemergence Program.
The goal is to help Mesa small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with up to 90 days of utility and rent or mortgage assistance. Mesa's grant money comes from the $18 million they received from the federal government's CARE program. The City said small businesses in Mesa who already received federal assistance are not eligible for their grant. Mesa's Mayor John Giles hopes the City's once up-and-coming economy bounces back with the help of this program.
"We can help you with your utilities, with your rent, with your mortgage payments," said Mayor Giles. "Hopefully, this will be a lifeline or help keep some of these businesses afloat while the economy is coming back to life."
Business owners can apply for grants online at the City's website starting on Monday, May 11, at 8 a.m. until Sunday, May 24, at 5 p.m. Anyone needing help with their forms can contact Mesa CARES Community Resources Call Center at (480) 644-CARE. The call center is open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.