MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bingham family in Mesa has tons of beautiful, professional family photos. But one Chelsee took on her phone at the airport just last week is her new favorite.
"It was in the moment," she said. "It's raw, it's real."
The photo shows her husband, Scott, and their six kids in a hug at the airport right before he hopped on a flight to Boston for the next six weeks.
"You could just feel the emotion in the car in that photo, too," Chelsee said. "Like when I look at that photo, it's just -- it just kind of makes me break down a little bit."
Scott is part of a coronavirus emergency response team and is working at Carney Hospital. He's been keeping up with his family in the Valley through FaceTime.
"We miss him, we love him, and I just can't wait until he comes back," his kids said in an interview on Thursday.
Scott's days are busy, which he says is good because otherwise he would always be thinking about home. He says the hospital is dedicated to coronavirus patients and it's been an eye-opening, challenging experience.
"The idea is you have to limit your exposure, but it's tough because I mean you are the individual charged with taking care of the person. If they need something, they need something," he said.
Scott says they are taking precautions and wearing the proper gowns, N95 respirators and face shields.
While Scott is in Massachusetts, the Bingham family home is hundreds of miles away. Chelsee is a professional photographer whose business is on hold because of the epidemic. The kids range in age from 2 to eighth grade and thankfully, she has had help from her mom.
"This homeschooling thing is a whole new thing," Chelsee said. "I am just so impressed with teachers. I think they are amazing."
The family got the attention of American Airlines and it shared Scott's story on Facebook. One person commented that not all heroes wear capes, some wear masks. It may be heartbreaking to be apart, but Bentley, Paisley, Lance, Leiley, Wesley and Russell will be happy to have their hero back. Scott says he's thankful the kids can see what they are doing right now and they want to set a good example for them.