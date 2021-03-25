PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man is facing charges after authorities say he fraudulently applied for more than $450,000 in COVID relief funds.

James Polzin, 47, of Mesa, was charged Wednesday with three counts of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits and three counts of wire fraud. Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, the IRS and the FBI, say Polzin provided false Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications between May 2020 and July 2020 claiming nonexistent employees and revenues for businesses he supposedly owned and operated. The criminal complaint alleges that Polzin submitted false loan documents that contained conflicting information for the same businesses on each application.

The complaint goes on to say that Polzin allegedly bought a house in Gilbert in June 2020 and paid in nearly $400,000 in cash. Investigators say bank records show two bank accounts receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) deposits of several thousand dollars between April 2020 and June 2020.

The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to receive loans with an interest rate of one percent. Businesses must use PPP loans for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal amounts to be forgiven if businesses spend the money on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses. EIDL loans loans are different from the Small Business Administration's PPP. EIDL loans must be paid back.

Arizona's Family obtained a list of every small business in Arizona that received an EIDL. Polzin's suspected false companies show up twice on that list, simply named James Polzin and Polzin Holdings, LLC.

3 On Your Side has covered a similar type of fraud in this regard where Arizonans have had fraudulent loan applications taken out in their names. Check our list of small businesses in Arizona who have received a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan to see if you may be a victim. (Note: This is a large file.)

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or online here.