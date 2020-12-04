MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For decades, the Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery has hosted the Lights of Love ceremony for families mourning during the holidays. This year, the event looked different but still aimed at comforting families during a very difficult time.
"It is hard. This is the first year with no gift, no Christmas tree, no Christmas lights in my house because I always remember my dad," said Lani Delprete.
Delprete came to the ceremony to honor her 82-year-old dad, who died from COVID-19 complications in August. Families drove through a lights display and were greeted by Christmas carolers and placed the names of loved ones who died in a memorial box.
"It is pretty neat. The families that come through, I think they know that we care," said Greg Coury, owner of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Organizers said they hope it provides closure for people, like Delprete, who couldn't say goodbye to loved ones. In November, 663 Arizonans died from the virus. That is more than double the previous month. Our hospitals continue to fill up with patients fighting for their lives.