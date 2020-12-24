MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's not your traditional Christmas Eve for the Acosta family, but they feel grateful they are all together under one roof. It's been a trying year for the family of ten after a fire damaged their home in January.
"We kept holding onto hope that things were going to get done, but as time went on, we realized we are going to be deep in prayer," said Maria Acosta.
For months, they stayed in a trailer in their driveway then the pandemic hit. The Acostas said COVID-19 started delaying the repairs on their home. The family started jumping from hotel to hotel. At one point, they were staying at their church. Maria and Hector Acosta said it was their kids that kept them going.
"I know for me, I have leaned on them a lot more than I thought I ever would because they are so resilient, and they seem to be strong throughout the whole process," said Hector Acosta.
On Wednesday, nearly a year after the fire, the Acostas said the City of Mesa gave them the green light to move back home. There is still work that needs to be done, but the family is excited to be back after everything they have been through.
"We started this year a little upside down before the world joined it. But we started it with gratitude. We got out of our home, we got out safely," said Maria Acosta.
The family has a GoFundMe page set up. If you would like to donate, click here.