MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many high schools across the U.S. have been forced to either cancel or rethink their graduation ceremonies. But Valley parents of some soon-to-be graduates have found a way to save graduation, along with the help of a local business owner.
Before the outbreak, Bob Bentley, the owner of Digital Drive-In AZ, made a pretty good living building concert stages. When that got put on hold, he transformed his equipment into another business venture. It was a drive-in movie theater in Mesa.
“If you look around, you’ll see our spaces. We are 12 to 20 feet apart with the vehicles,” said Bentley
They quickly caught the eye of Valley parents wanting to do more for their graduates as school districts started canceling ceremonies. Instead of a summer flick, Bentley uses both of his video walls to showcase the class of 2020.
"We are going to line the kids up 8 feet apart. One student at a time on stage. They will stand in front of the backdrop, exit down, get back in their car, next student will come up,” said Bentley.
They are hosting their first graduation ceremony Thursday night, with another next week. Safety will be priority; there will be no concessions open.