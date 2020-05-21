A drive-in movie theater in Mesa is helping teens graduating from high school by putting on its own graduation ceremonies.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many high schools across the U.S. have been forced to either cancel or rethink their graduation ceremonies. But Valley parents of some soon-to-be graduates have found a way to save graduation, along with the help of a local business owner.

drive-thru graduation

Bob Bentley transformed his equipment into another business venture.

Before the outbreak, Bob Bentley, the owner of Digital Drive-In AZ, made a pretty good living building concert stages. When that got put on hold, he transformed his equipment into another business venture. It was a drive-in movie theater in Mesa.

Valley media company helps Gilbert high school create virtual graduation

“If you look around, you’ll see our spaces. We are 12 to 20 feet apart with the vehicles,” said Bentley

They quickly caught the eye of Valley parents wanting to do more for their graduates as school districts started canceling ceremonies. Instead of a summer flick, Bentley uses both of his video walls to showcase the class of 2020.

drive-thru graduation

There is enough space to social distance.

"We are going to line the kids up 8 feet apart. One student at a time on stage. They will stand in front of the backdrop, exit down, get back in their car, next student will come up,” said Bentley.

City of Tempe celebrates 2020 graduates with Memory Wall

They are hosting their first graduation ceremony Thursday night, with another next week. Safety will be priority; there will be no concessions open.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you