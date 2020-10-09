MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- IPAs, tangerine wheat... just a few of the beers on tap at Oro Brewing Company in Mesa. "One of our more unusual beers is the coffee blonde," said owner David Valencia. "It's actually a blonde with coffee infused."
The drinks are cold but the business has been far from hot through the coronavirus pandemic. "We had to pivot to to-go only for awhile," Valencia said. "And once they opened things back up, then we got to go ahead and open the tap room. But with the distancing and that it's been difficult."
Valencia says sales are running at about 50% compared to this time last year. While they can only safely serve 20 people inside, the brew house is expanding outdoors and taking advantage of the "Mesa Al Fresco" program. Mesa city leaders are working with restaurants to allow them to temporarily expand the outdoor seating areas on their property through a permit process.
On top of that, the program has paired with the Mesa CARES Small Business Technical Assistance Program so restaurants can get up to $1,000 in reimbursements for things like tables, chairs and umbrellas.
"It can be furniture,"Valencia said. "It can be, like, for us... we had to fabricate a new metal mesh fence."
Valencia took advantage of that and is offering more space for diners.
If you want to also apply for the extra funding for things like furniture, the deadline is December 1 and the money is handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Applications to expand are available here. If you want to apply for the reimbursements, find that here.