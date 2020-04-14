MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chef Doug Brochu and his wife, Camille, closed the doors of their catering business when the coronavirus hit. That is when Camille, a former health care worker, knew they had to step up and try to help any way they could.

"What matters most now is we are there to help those who are helping others on the worst days of their lives," said Camille Brochu, co-owner of Creative Hands Cuisine.

Using their industrial kitchen, that can crank out 200 meals a day. That's when Feed the Soul - meals for front line workers began.

"Not just the physical and mental toll but the emotional toll, so it's not only what a good nutritional meal can do for the body but for your soul," said Camille.

Doug crafts and creates each meal. "Braised meats, grilled veggies, starches, things that are healthy but hold together until they get a chance to eat their meal," said Doug Brochu, chef and co-owner of Creative Hands Cuisine.

A handwritten inspirational message is put on each meal. "We put things like, 'you're a rock star, the world needs you, you are an angel,'" said Camille.

They are focusing on the nightshift workers, dropping off their next batch of meals to Banner’s Cardon Children’s Hospital for those working in the pediatric ICU unit.

"It's nice to see the smile when someone does get food," said Doug.

The list of who they hope to feed is long, Doug and Camille are asking for the public to donate just 10 dollars so they can continue to deliver meals to hospitals, post offices, fire stations, and grocery store employees.

"I hope they feel special and appreciated and hope it makes their day a little easier," said Camille.

If you would like to help Doug and Camille, click here.