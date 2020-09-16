MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus has taken lives and jobs, decimating families and the economy. It's left many households in a lurch, unable to pay their utilities. Now, the City of Mesa is stepping up to help residents cover those outstanding bills.

Organization helping unemployed Arizonans get utility bill and food assistance Kitchen on the Street is an organization that has helped Arizonans in need long before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're stepping up even more to help those who have become unemployed due to COVID-19.

“This is a special circumstance, you know. This is a global pandemic. There's no shame, you know, in just admitting that the times are tough right now,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “There's not a family or individual anywhere in our community that hasn't been impacted by what's going on.”

Right now, there are approximately 8,500 households past due on their residential utility accounts. The past due amounts total more than $3.5 million and grows every day.

Giles wants to reassure people there is help for those who need it!

The City of Mesa is partnering with the Mesa Community Action Network to make $8 million of utility assistance available for Mesa residents unable to pay their utility bills due to COVID-19.

“Really, the only things you need to worry about is, 'Do I have a Mesa address? Have I fallen on hard times over the last 30 days? Do I have a delinquent account?'” said Giles.

The City initially rolled out a million dollars of assistance last spring, but has since upped the investment significantly.

Phoenix still has $4 million in small business grant money; program being expanded Phoenix is also expanding its grant program so that newer businesses are eligible. Now, businesses that have been open for the last 12 months in Phoenix are eligible to apply.

“We've seen the need for this increase dramatically. Also, we're concerned because people, even though this program has been out there for a few months, people have not been taking advantage of it,” said Giles, urging residents to apply now before the dollars run out or the utilities are shut off. “Come October, you know. Salt River Project and City of Mesa utility providers are going to start turning off.”

The program is first come first serve, and the City hopes to serve many.

More information can be found here. Also, see below.

Options to get an application: