SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona starts reopening businesses during the pandemic, we know there will be some effects on society that are much longer-lasting than a stay-at-home order, one of those being mental health.
During the pandemic, family therapists have been talking about waves of the COVID-19 pandemic that affect society – things like the death rate and the lack of medical resources. But the next stage of potential mental illness and financial trauma could be the biggest curve in the road ahead.
“I think we’re already in it,” said licensed psychologist Dr. Sanford Silverman. “I mean, look at New York. They have a hotline just for mental health issues.”
Silverman says the overall stress of the pandemic and the financial strain it’s caused could turn into PTSD for some people.
“People are dealing and managing their lives differently now and making aa lot of accommodations,” he said.
The problems we face are different for everyone, so for people who, for example, have had COVID-19 in their family, and for others who may have lost a job, the potential for mental illness could come at different times. Silverman says social isolation may be stoking the flames of anxiety, as well.
“We are naturally social animals – human beings – and so we need to interact. We have to interact now in other ways,” Silverman said.
The important thing is not to bottle any COVID-19 stress inside. Silverman says you should try to talk it through with a loved one, or a professional if you need it.