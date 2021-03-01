TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The friends, family members and loved ones of people who've died from COVID-19 gathered at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe Monday in honor of "AZ COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day."
"While today is a day of remembrance and honor of our lost loved ones, today is a day of hope and love and peace," said Tara Krebbs, a member of the support group Marked by COVID. "Today shows what Arizona really believes in. We are a community. We are here for each other. And we care."
Pictures of those who've died of COVID-19 were assembled in the courtyard of the Arizona Heritage Center and a heart-shaped wreath was brought in by the Floral Heart Project.
People shared their memories of those who had died.
"I wish that the people that don't want to wear a mask, don't want to social distance, don't take it seriously, could be here to see this beautiful garden of memories," said memorial attendee Linda Washington.
It comes as Arizona approaches the grim milestone of 16,000 deaths due to the virus.
"These numbers are people," Krebbs said. "They are loved. They are important. And they are missed."
The memorial is being moved inside the Arizona Heritage Center and will be there until Saturday.