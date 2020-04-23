More than 21 health care workers from the University of California, San Francisco are coming to the Navajo Nation to help in the fight against COVID-19.

NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Help is on the way for the Navajo Nation, where they have more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases with at least 49 deaths as of Thursday morning. Now, health care workers from the University of California, San Francisco are here to help in this battle.

Health care workers from the University of Calfornia, San Francisco are here to help in this battle.

"We have our volunteers that are coming from all across the country. We did a call out for doctors and nurses, some time back, and they stepped up," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

That call has been answered by doctors and nurses from across the country, including the group of 21 from California.

"Leaving our loved ones is not an easy thing to do you, but we're aimed at making the first citizens in our country really first," UCSF Dr. Sriram Shamasunder said.

Navajo Nation has some of the highest rates for COVID-19 in the country.

"In terms of tribal communities, the folks that are coming in, that are helping relieve our health care professionals, is coming in at the right time, because a lot of our doctors and nurses are burning out,” President Nez said. “They need to rest."

The team will spend one month helping care for patients on the Navajo Nation at three different hospitals, one in Chinle, the other two on the New Mexico side of Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation is thankful for all the help.

"These volunteers that are coming, they're going to be helping relieve doctors and nurses working around the clock for our citizens here," President Nez said.

 

