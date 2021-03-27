PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of medical students is making sure some of the most vulnerable in Phoenix are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Armed with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, volunteers with the Street Medicine Phoenix administered dozens of shots to homeless people at Ninth Avenue and Madison Street on Saturday afternoon.
They served as boots on the ground as teams walked around and gave out the life-changing vaccine. Volunteers say it's crucial to vaccine the homeless community that is sometimes looked down on or forgotten.
"They are an at-risk population, so ultimately they are, potentially can cause a spike in COVID cases again and even a huge epidemiological spread is of major concern, not just for us but for the city, the state, even the nation," said Eashan Das with Street Medicine Phoenix. He's a third-year medical student. "So we're doing our part in mitigating that at the lowest risk possible."
Das added the virus can spread faster in homeless communities because they are in closer contact with each other and there are often poor hygiene conditions.
But the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a game-changer. It's easier to transport and volunteers don't have to find the patients again for boosters. But for some homeless people, it takes some convincing to get the vaccine. They were able to vaccinate 46 people today.
"It's because of these preconceptions they might have by word of mouth, other individuals may just negatively bash on a certain vaccine or certain outreach and that just spreads like wildfire. So it's very difficult sometimes to get it through their heads essentially and make sure they're aware of the necessary precautions that they need to take. Otherwise, you know, its a life or death situation," said Das.