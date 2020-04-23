PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- While state officials watch for signs that it’s safe to open Arizona, other parts of the country are already taking steps to get back to business. Some medical experts are concerned about the consequences to Arizona.

“Travel is certainly a risk factor in terms of COVID-19 spread,” says Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, Regional Medical Director of One Medical. She says travel to and from states starting to reopen could spread COVID-19 and even lead to a spike in cases here in Arizona.

“Especially if there’s folks travelling who don’t have symptoms,” says Dr. Bhuyan. “They think they’re fine, they end up travelling, and they may be asymptomatic carriers of the disease.”

The key, Dr. Bhyan says, is widespread testing. One Medical has been operating a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Scottsdale where patients drive up and a medical professional collects a swab. Dr. Bhyan says the about a hundred patients are tested at the site daily and positive results are revealed every day.

“Right now we have limited data on how prevalent the disease actually is,” says Dr. Bhuyan. “Before we are able to open, lift some of these stay-at-home orders, we need to understand the prevalence of this disease.”

Officials in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida have taken steps to open businesses. Just yesterday the mayor of Las Vegas called for the swift reopening of hotels and casinos. Earlier this week, protesters called on Gov. Doug Ducey to open Arizona. Ducey said yesterday that will happen in phases and based on data.

