MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A backlog at one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing labs has one medical clinic demanding the lab return their samples, so they can get them tested elsewhere.

The clinic, Embry Women’s Health, said they’re done waiting weeks to get results back to their patients—and say the lab should have told them they were that backlogged.

Raymond Embry from Embry Women’s Health in Mesa says he has stopped sending samples to Sonora Quest and is instead using an out of state lab that is apparently sending results back in half the time.

Embry said the backlog is so bad at Sonora quest that they are now just getting results for people who tested for COVID-19 clear back on July 14.

“It creates this avalanche of issues as far as turnaround time goes. Nobody wants to wait 10 to 13 days to received test results back," said Embry.

Additionally, he says the lab was not transparent with just how far behind they actually were until they recently revealed their date on their website.

“There was very little transparency, we were not able to prepare our patients, we were not able to prepare our practice for the backlog they have,” said Embry.

Currently, Sonora Quest is reporting more than 42,000 test results still pending.

“Had they told us they were at capacity and that they would expect to see the results in 7 to 12 days later, we would have pursued an alternative action,” said Embry.

Embry said that lag is now impacting the amount of people showing up to take a test.

“We’ve also seen a marked decrease of patients getting tested on a daily basis; we attribute that to the extreme wait and turnaround times these patients have been experiencing. There’s almost like this sense of helplessness, almost like it’s not worth testing,” said Embry.

Meanwhile, on their website, Sonora Quests says they are working to boost their testing capacity to process 60,000 tests a day by this time next month.

Earlier this month, the governor and Sonora Quest said they had invested more than a million dollars in new equipment that would expand testing capacity and shorten turnaround.