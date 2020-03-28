mcso jail

File photo of Fourth Avenue Jail.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter Saturday to explain what it's doing to help protect inmates and officers inside the Maricopa County jails from COVID-19. 

Here is there plan:

  • Suspended access into the jails, which includes volunteer and other services, and providing video visitation for friends and family rather than in person.
  • Increased sanitation that includes cleaning of tables, showers, and chairs. Access to soap and water in every housing area. Making sure staff and inmates have access to masks.
  • Providing timely updates to inmates. Providing educational resources about symptoms and how to wash hands properly.
  • Work furlough and work release programs have been suspended to protect the staff and inmates.

If an inmate tests positive, they will be medically isolated and treated by Correctional Health Services. 

This is all in place to prevent a spread if a positive COVID-19 case were to arise in Maricopa County jails. 

 

