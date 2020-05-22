PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Republican Sen. Martha McSally doesn't see eye to eye - at least for now - with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on extending unemployment benefits past a fast-approaching deadline.
This week, McConnell said he wanted to put an end to the enhanced unemployment benefits that are helping jobless workers ride out the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Right now, I don't agree," McSally said Friday morning while leaving herself room to change her mind. "But I don't know what we're going to need to do."
Congress had voted to include an added $600 per week in unemployment benefits as part of an economic relief that is scheduled to expire in July.
The added benefit boosts the amount jobless workers are paid per week to $840 since Arizona's unemployment insurance is capped at $240 per week.
McSally is running to keep her job in one of the most hotly-contested Senate races in the country that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.
Her likely challenger, former astronaut Mark Kelly, supports extending the benefit. In a statement, his campaign manager said, "We're clearly not through this economic and public health crisis, (Kelly) supports extending these benefits to ensure Arizonans who have lost their jobs can support their families, pay their bills, and put food on the table."