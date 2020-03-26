McDonald's employee tests positive for coronavirus in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Thursday evening it was confirmed that an employee at a San Tan Valley McDonald's tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, McDonald's Owner and Operator Catherine Sanchez said the person is now in the care of medical professionals.

Sanchez added that the San Tan Valley location was shut down as soon as the positive case was discovered so that they could sanitize the restaurant. Currently, the company is trying to get in touch with coworkers who may have been around the employee diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald's family," said Sanchez in her statement. "We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast a full recovery."

To read Sanchez's full statement, see below:

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people. We recently learned that an employee at our restaurant in San Tan Valley, AZ has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under medical care.

As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure. Additionally, we identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employee who contracted the virus and followed the direction of local public health authorities.

We have been in contact with the employee and are providing support during this time. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” – Catherine Sanchez, McDonald’s Owner/Operator