SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The mayor of the City of Surprise, Skip Hall, announced via phone at a City Council meeting Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hall also posted the announcement on his Facebook page, saying he would be staying home for the next two weeks but that he will still be accessible.

"While you will not see me for the next two weeks, I’ll be doing my best to represent you. I’ll be accessible and City Council staff is available to help," Hall said in the Facebook post.

That same day, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 2,392 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. Three of Surprise's nine ZIP codes have more then 100 cases as of June 16, according to AZDHS.

No information about how or when Hall contracted the virus has been released.