SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane has rescinded the city’s order mandating face coverings. That order has been in effect since June 19.

Even though Scottsdale’s directive has ended, Maricopa County still has a mandate in place. That means masks are still required in most public places in Scottsdale.

“The decision to remove Scottsdale’s order is based upon the significant decline of infection and hospitalization rates in Maricopa County seen over the past several weeks,” explains the City’s website. “The increase in these same rate factors are what drove the decision to require masks in June.”

Issuing an emergency proclamation, Lane was one of several Arizona mayors to implement a mask policy for his city.

“When the original face covering order went into effect, our hospital system was in crisis,” he said in a news release Monday. “The alarming growth in cases across the county was pushing hospital capacity to the limit, and Scottsdale’s mask requirement was part of efforts in communities across the state to get that situation under control. It worked.”

Lane also said it’s incumbent on people to stay vigilant as flu season approaches.

“As I have stated previously, no amount of government regulation is a substitute for individual behavior and decision making. As we enter flu season, COVID-19 remains active and potentially dangerous. We are not out of the woods."

“It remains the civic responsibility of each person to continue protecting others and themselves, by taking extra care if part of the vulnerable population, staying home when possible and certainly when sick, by practicing good hand hygiene, and by wearing masks around other people.”