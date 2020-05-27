SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – As much of the country starts to emerge from various stay-at-home orders and businesses begin to reopen, may people apparently unconcerned about contracting COVID-19 are flocking to some places, including Old Town Scottsdale.

Scott Pasmore of “Good Morning Arizona” tweeted a video he recorded at Lake of the Ozarks over the long Memorial Day weekend. There was no social distancing and no face masks to be seen. The video quickly went viral.

But it’s not just happening in other states.

According to TMZ, boxer Floyd Mayweather was part of the crowd at the packed International Boutique Nightclub (INTL) in Old Town Scottsdale over the weekend. Like Pasmore’s video from Lake of the Ozarks, video from INTL showed people not social distancing and not wearing masks. It looked like a standing-room only crowd.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane took to Twitter to call the video “disturbing,” saying that the images “show a real lack of common send & civic responsibility.”

For months now, health experts have said that social distancing – maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others – is one of the best things we can do to limit the spread of the coronavirus. They also say wearing a mask covering one’s mouth and nose can help mitigate the spread of droplets potentially carrying the virus.

“This disease is spread between people – & personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19,” Lane said in his eight-post Twitter thread, which has drawn mixed reactions from others in the Twitterverse. Lane said he would be reaching out to the businesses shown in the video obtained by TMZ so that he “can discuss w/ them the importance of our continued progress.”

He said he’s hoping for cooperation from the business owners and that they will implement social distancing and limit the number of people allowed inside.

“There are other steps that can be employed under the state & city emergency declarations if needed – we take these matters very seriously,” he tweeted. “Now more than ever we need people and businesses to do the right things.”