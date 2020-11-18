PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike, Mayo Clinic is implementing new restrictions. Starting on Monday, the medical center said it won't be allowing visitors at any of its Arizona campuses. The new rules apply to inpatients and outpatients.

"We believe that is a vital step in maintaining a safe health care environment," a Mayo Clinic spokesman said in a statement to Arizona's Family.

Mayo Clinic didn't say how long the visitor ban would last or what metric they'll look at to lift the ban.

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Banner Health reinstates "no visitors" rule in Tucson Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner – University Medicine location in Tucson.

There were over 3,000 newly confirmed cases and more than 50 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.