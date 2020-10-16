PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Because of the pandemic, doctors from the Mayo Clinic are recommending against trick or treating this year.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse said there are several risks to trick or treating including that the virus could be on the candy you get and that you will be in close contact with people not in your household.

Instead, people should focus on low risk activities like virtual celebrations, pumpkin carving with people you live with, watching a scary movie at home or a scavenger hunt at your house

"Halloween is not canceled. We are just celebrating it in different way this year," Dr. Rajapakse said. When talking to your kids, Dr. Rajapakse said you should "present it as an opportunity to have new experiences or different experiences."

"It's not going to be a permanent change to Halloween," she said. "Hopefully by this time next year we'll be in a much better position."

Dr. Rajapakse said current trends show things headed in the wrong direction and health officials are concerned going into the holiday season.

"Over 200 thousand Americans we've lost. It's a serious infection. These families will not be celebrating with their loved ones," she said. "What is important in life is our loved ones and our families and everything we can do to protect each other this year is going to be important."

The Arizona Department of Health Services is also recommending people celebrate at home and hold virtual parties. But if you are planning on trick or treating, the state health department recommends wearing a cloth mask (costume mask won't work), keep social distancing and only trick or treat with people in your household. If you feel sick, stay home and don't hand out candy.