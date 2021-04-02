GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With summer coming and temperatures on the rise, Arizona's first and largest mass vaccination is transitioning from the parking lot at State Farm Stadium to inside Gila River Arena.
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted the news Friday morning, saying the move will happen in three weeks on Friday, April 23.
Gila River Arena, which is down the street from State Farm Stadium, will be the second indoor mass vaccination site in Maricopa County. The first one, which is located near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road in Mesa, was announced last week and opens Monday, April 5.
How things will work at Gila River Arena
While State Farm Stadium has been a drive-through site, things will run a bit differently at Gila River Arena. Unlike the indoor site in Mesa, which is also a drive-through, you will need to park -- for free -- and go into the building, which is air-conditioned.
You'll enter through the main entrance at Gate 4. Appointment check-in will be in Gila River Arena's main concourse. This is where people will get their shots, as well.
"The arena’s seats will be available for individuals to spend their 15 or 30 minutes of observation after vaccination," explained the Arizona Department of Health Services in a news release about the move.
The Gila River Arena vaccination site will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and is expected to administer 1,000 vaccines per hour.
"A true team effort"
“Arizona is so thankful to the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and the Bidwill family, and all of the partners who stepped up to help make our first state-run vaccination site a national success,” Ducey said. “This is a true team effort, and the mission to get Arizonans vaccinated continues with this new location.”
NEW: Arizona’s @StateFarmStdm vaccination site will transition to an indoor site at Gila River Arena in Glendale on April 23 as temperatures rise. Thank you to @AZCardinals, @MBidwill & all partners who have helped make our first state-run vaccination site a national success. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 2, 2021
“The success of State Farm Stadium as a COVID-19 vaccination site is truly a testament to the value of teamwork and ingenuity,” said Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Where no template existed, a model was created that is being replicated across the nation and now across the street. We are continually grateful to all of the project’s deeply-committed partners and especially to the tens of thousands of volunteers who keep it running on a daily basis.”
For the time being, State Farm Stadium will continue to operate and will be transitioning to nighttime hours starting Monday to avoid the daytime heat.