PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Together for nearly 30 years, Myrah and Joe Aiello are inseparable. They are the owners of Aiello's, Charr and Isa's Pizza on Thunderbird Road and 7th Street in Phoenix. But for the first time, the beloved couple can't be together as Joe fights for his life on a ventilator.

"It just takes over your whole body. He has lost a lot of function. Everything is not doing well right now. It just eats you alive," said Myrah.

Joe and Myrah Aiello were both hospitalized with COVID-19 back in June. Myrah was discharged after a week and has recovered. Joe has underlying health conditions, making his battle against the virus much harder.

"It is terribly emotional. I have spent many nights up all night," said Myrah.

Myrah said Joe now needs surgery on his spinal cord. Doctors are working to get him strong enough to have the operation. Myrah said he could be paralyzed if he doesn't get it. As her husband fights the virus, Myrah is putting on a brave face at the restaurant they built together.

"I don't have a choice. I have to do what I have to do," said Myrah. "He would be so upset with me if we lost everything that we worked our whole lives for."

Myrah reopened Isa's Pizza and Aiello's for takeout and delivery on Thursday, August 6. She said, financially, there was no other option.

"We have no income except the restaurant, and I didn't know what to do. I still have my personal bills, and restaurant bills don't stop," said Myrah.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the Aiello's with medical and restaurant bills. If you would like to donate, click here.