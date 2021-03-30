TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Live music is back at Marquee Theater. Tuesday is their first live show since COVID protocols shut their downs nearly a year ago. A Bon Jovi tribute band headlined the free concert.
"Living on a prayer," Donna McCracken said. A night full of classics met with new traditions for live entertainment.
"We want to make sure everyone feels safe," said Tracy Henderson, General Manager of Marquee Theater.
Even though there are no required mandates following Governor Doug Ducey's recent executive order, the theater has its own set of rules: social distancing, mask mandate, and temperature checks.
"I feel very happy about that," said Danielle Bodine, a fan heading to see the show.
The owner of the Marquee Theater dipped into his own savings to keep it open. At one point, they sold merch and even tested for COVID to keep the business afloat until live music could return.
"It's kind of the end of the pandemic era, I hope," said Henderson. "So exciting to have it start tonight."
Some of our communities finest will be watching from seats reserved for veterans and first responders.
"We just wanted to be able to say thank you," said Henderson.
Crowds will make a memory after more than a year of staying inside.
"Super stoked!" said Bodine.