PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was back in November, 39-year-old Robert Pintor was put on a ventilator while fighting COVID-19. His wife, Alyssa Trebile, was at home holding it together for her family.
“There were a couple of times we received the call from the doctor that this may be it,” said Trebile.
After three and a half months in a coma, Pintor is now awake. Trebile said it is a miracle he is alive. As his family celebrates his recovery, they said the medical bills are piling up.
“We are a family of three, and we don’t have that kind of money,” said Trebile.
Trebile said Pintor is insured, but they have a high deductible and still owe thousands of dollars. They are now bracing for more bills while Pintor gets moved to a rehabilitation hospital.
Karen Pollitz with the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation said help is out there for some people. The federal CARES Act has a provider relief fund. However, it only covers bills for people who are uninsured.
“Portion of that fund was set aside to reimburse doctors and hospitals for uncompensated Covid-19 care,” Pollitz.
Meanwhile, Pollitz said, make sure to look at your policy. If you are insured and get treatment at a facility or hospital in your network, your out-of-pocket cap shouldn’t be more than $8,500 plus deductibles.