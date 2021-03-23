PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Area Agency on Aging, which helps seniors in Maricopa County, saw a surge in need during the pandemic. During the past year, the organization provided more than 1.2 million meals to homebound seniors and more than 2,100 cleaning supply kits.
"The shelves were empty, you could only buy one roll of toilet paper, so they started calling us," said Area Agency on Aging CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic.
There've been nearly 69,000 calls from seniors to the agency's 24-hour helpline since the pandemic started. That's around 24,500 more calls from seniors than during a normal year.
"They became very isolated, very lonely, and had no way to get food and cleaning supplies, so that's why we stepped up," Kasunic said.
The organization also just got a grant to drive seniors to vaccination sites and to do the shopping for them, so they don't have to go out and risk a COVID exposure.
But they still need donations and volunteers to keep things going.
"I suggest everyone consider doing for other people. It's much more of a gift than getting," said volunteer John McGarey. "The reward is just basically; they're saying thank you."